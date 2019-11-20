POWNAL – Vinnie McLaughlin, family man, businessman and friend to, many passed away in peace, comfort and love, remaining at home as he wished, on Nov. 13, 2019 in Pownal, at the age of 80.

Vinnie is predeceased by his mother, Catherine Evers McLaughlin and his father Donald McLaughlin.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Penny Page McLaughlin; his daughter Meagan McLaughlin-Cadorette, her husband Rick and their daughter Caroline; his sister Josephine McLaughlin and her wife Ingrid Stein.

Born on Jan, 23,1939 in Gardiner, Vinnie lived all of his life in Maine— spending many years in Augusta, enjoying summers in Boothbay and eventually retiring to a beloved home on Sawyer’s Island. In recent years, Pownal became home where he particularly enjoyed swimming in the pool and watching his granddaughter ride and train horses.

Vinnie, a well respected businessman, was a 1964 graduate of Husson College. To begin his professional career, he accepted a position with the U.S. Naval Audit Agency at Sanders Associates in Nashua, N.H. Subsequently, he joined Bath Iron Works as Assistant Chief Accountant where he also held the positions of Director of Risk Management and Treasurer. While at BIW, Vinnie paved the way for businesses to become self-insured and was recognized for his dedicated service by the Maine Council of Self Insurers and the Maine Self Insurance Guarantee Association. Upon his retirement from Bath Iron Works, he founded Aegis Consulting and continued his work assisting Maine businesses in the area of self insurance. Vinnie served as a Trustee of Bath Savings Institution where he was recognized for his contributions and named a Distinguished Corporator. Vinnie served in the U.S. Armed Forces in Army Intelligence and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany from 1957-1960. Upon his return home he was honorably discharged.

Vinnie was a longtime member of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, Boothbay Country Club, Bath Country Club, Boothbay Fish and Game Association and was a registered Master Maine Guide. He enjoyed holiday celebrations, cocktail parties with friends, golf, hunting, fishing, boating, scuba diving, snowmobiling and above all, time with family.

A luncheon will be held in his honor at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 150 Chadsey Road in Pownal. All are welcome. Good eats, good drinks, and good company…just as he would have it.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous