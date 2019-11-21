SCARBOROUGH — An abundance of gifts, crafts, local artists and bake sale items will be available at St. Augustine’s sixth Christmas Fair and Silent Auction to be held on Saturday, Dec, 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Saco Grange at 168 North St. in Saco. The fair will include a silent auction that offers an autographed Red Sox baseball, theater tickets, books and gift cards for groceries, sports, restaurants, and a variety of other gift cards.

Just in time for early Christmas shopping, this is the perfect opportunity to find just the right something for everyone. Items for sale will run the gamut of yummy baked goods, again featurine Bobbie’s Bodacious Baked Beans, a “New 2 U” table, hand-made crafts, wreaths, poinsettias, and other items too numerous to name. Local crafters will sell crafts and other items. See a complete list of Auction items on St. Augustine’s website: staugustine-aca.org.

For more information contact Val at 860-237-1874.

St. Augustine’s is a traditional evangelical Anglican parish of the Anglican Church in America (ACA) and a member of the Diocese of the Northeast. The ACA is a Province of the worldwide Traditional Anglican Communion with churches in over 40 countries. Services are held every Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at 656 US Route 1 in Scarborough.

