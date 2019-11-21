BIDDEFORD — It’s an evening of comedy and confections Saturday night Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. as The Chamber of Comedy teams up with Cakes for All Seasons for an evening of decadence and comedy. The night begins with an improv set from The Chamber, followed by delicious desserts of all sorts, then capping off the night with two stand-up performances, by Julie Poulin and Tuck Tucker.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MaineRepertoryTheater.com, or by calling the theater at (207) 205-6201. Maine Rep also encourages their patrons to bring a non-perishable food item to add to their collection of food that they then distribute to the Biddeford Food Pantry and the Saco Food Pantry. To date, more than one ton of food has been donated and delivered to the pantries from The Rep.

Maine Rep is an intimate theater company producing original comedy and serving soda, craft and domestic beer, wine, popcorn and candy. Maine Rep is handicap accessible, and located at 40 Main St. in the Pepperell Mill in downtown Biddeford.

