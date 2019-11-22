Shop ’til you drop

Holiday shopping kicked off the first weekend of this month with the town-wide Early Bird Sales, and continues with the annual Ladies Weekend Out, Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24. Ladies (and gentlemen, too!) are encouraged to take advantage of discounts, raffles, giveaways, promotions and lots of special treats being offered at businesses around town. It’s a great way to get in the spirit, shop local and work on your holiday gift list.

Fun for kids

Bring the kids to the Lakes Region Recovery Center from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for a fun “Kids Krafts” session making Thanksgiving turkey wreaths. This activity is free but children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The LRRC is located at 25 Hospital Drive, behind the old hospital building. For more information call 803-8707.

Winter farmers market

The Bridgton Farmers Market has moved to its winter location in the basement of the former Methodist Church at 214 Main St. Many of the regular farmers and vendors will be selling their products from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and they welcome the support from customers during the chilly season. For a list of vendors go to facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket/ or contact [email protected]

Library raffles

The Bridgton Public Library is holding two raffles during November. Patrons will receive one ticket for the Thankful Raffle for each item returned during the month. Tickets for the Patriot Quilt fundraiser are still available at $1 per ticket or $5 for a book of six. Winning tickets for both raffles will be drawn Dec. 16 and winners will be notified that day. For more information about the raffles and library programs call 647-2472 or visit bridgtonlibrary.org.

Health insurance for 2020

Don’t forget: Medicare enrollment is open until Dec. 7 and the Affordable Care Act marketplace enrollment is open until Dec. 15. ACA marketplace insurance navigator Amy March is available to provide free, unbiased help to anyone wanting to sign up for ACA insurance, Medicare and MaineCare. To schedule an appointment call 452-2493.

Sing We Noel

The Lake Region Community Chorus presents its seventh annual holiday concerts in Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Fifty-five enthusiastic singers from 14 area towns present a lively musical celebration of the season along with a number of talented local accompanists. These popular concerts are free but donations to offset the cost of music are greatly appreciated.

Festival of Lights

The annual Festival of Lights at the Bridgton Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, is sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. The whole town is involved with a variety of community events including, of course, the parade with the theme “a superhero’s holiday.” Folks can also enter the car decorating contest and join the parade in their own traveling celebration. For more information and to register for events go to bridgtonmaine.org/bridgton-recreation.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

