Bath police are reporting that two cars were broken into and items were stolen Thursday.

According to Deputy Chief Andrew Booth, the cars were parked at the South End dog park on Washington Street around lunch time, when their side windows were smashed and personal valuables were stolen.

“These cars appear to have been specifically targeted, as other cars in the area were left untouched, and the items were visible from outside the car,” Booth said.

Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to call Officer Brett McIntire and Corporal Mark Steele at (207) 443-5563.

“We would also like to remind the public to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles or at least out of sight,” Booth said. “If you do become a victim, please report the theft immediately especially if it involves the potential for identity theft.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: