MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodford St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring free nutritious food and fellowship, 5 p.m. All are welcome. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. Onsite parking is free and is handicap accessible.

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join our community for a homemade meal that is free and open to all. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs, sponsored by Unum, with support from The Black Tie Co., The Cumberland Club and DiMillos on the Water.

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. Free and open to all. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. Free and open to all. 156 High St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

