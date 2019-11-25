BRUNSWICK

Wayfair ‘Way-cers’ wins annual bed race

The Wayfair “Way-cers” took home the trophy for Fastest Bed recently during the Brunswick Downtown Association’s 9th annual Rolling Slumber Bed Race.

Hundreds of spectators lined the racecourse, along Park Row, to witness the contest that asks participants to retrofit actual beds on wheels and include a theme to compete in a race with a pivot turn around traffic cones. Nine beds entered the race, each controlled by a team of four runners and one rider.

Other participating teams were: the Pathway Vineyard Church’s “The Flintstones,” Byrnes Irish Pub’s “Byrnes Pub Hooligans,” Lowe’s “Twice Told Tales,” Lowes Bookstore “Heroes,” Independence Association’s “Team IA,” Midcoast Tree Festival’s “Festival of Trees,” Cool As A Moose’s “Maine Street Moose,” town of Brunswick’s “The Brunswickian Bicentennial Bandits” and the Brunswick Downtown Association’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Pathway Vineyard had the second-fastest time and was honored with a trophy for Best Bed Design. Midcoast Tree Festival won the prize for Best Team Spirit.

BIDDEFORD

Family support group focuses on mental illness

Maine’s National Alliance on Mental Illness has begun offering a new family support group that will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Seeds of Hope Community Center, 35 South St.

These free support meetings, led by local NAMI-trained volunteers, are specifically for the adult family, friends and individuals who are coping with or concerned about someone affected by mental illness.

NAMI Maine also offers combined, peer and family support groups in Kennebunk and Sanford, which are open to adults living with mental illness and family and friends who have a loved one who is ill, together in the same meeting.

NAMI Maine provides help and hope by linking individuals and their families to resources and information to help them cope and understand mental illness. NAMI Maine also advocates for mental health to media, government, providers of mental health services and the general public to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. NAMI is a national network with chapters in all 50 states.

For more details, call Linda at 604-0935, email [email protected], call John at 400-2553 or email [email protected]

CAMDEN

Bank honors six nonprofits with $22,000 in grants

Camden National Bank recently recognized six nonprofit board directors with 2019 Leaders & Luminaries Awards and $22,000 in grants for their respective organizations.

The honorees were celebrated at an awards breakfast, held during Maine Association of Nonprofits’ executive forum, “Focus on Strategic Board Recruitment: Connecting People With Purpose.”

This year, more than 55 nonprofit board members were nominated by the community for an award. Camden National Bank’s Leaders & Luminaries independent selection committee selected four Leaders & Luminaries winners, each receiving $5,000 grants, as well as one Emerging Leader Award winner and one Spotlight Award winner, each receiving $1,000 grants.

The 2019 Leaders & Luminaries Award winners are: John Manganello, co-founder and board president of Boots2Roots; Lydia MacDonald, board trustee and former board president of Island Community Center; Katie Feliciano, board vice-chair of Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta; and Barrett Brown, board president Midcoast Recreation Center.

The 2019 Emerging Leader Award winner is Katie Shorey, board chair of Startup Maine. And, the 2019 Spotlight Award winner is Clayton Cleaves, board director of Four Directions Development Corp.

