Madelyn Rose Sinclair, born Nov. 3 to Courtney Nicole Brown and Nicholas Alton Sinclair of Gardiner. Grandparents are Heather and Russell Brown of Gardiner, Bobbi Bernier of West Gardiner and Alton Sinclair III of Fairfield. Great-grandparents are Anita Meserve of Pittston and Paul and Missy James of Dresden.

Richard Bichrest Bohan, born Nov. 7 to Samantha and Seth Bohan of Harpswell. Grandparents are Kevin and Jill Bichrest of Cundys Harbor, Suzanne and Dean Niemad of Panama City, and Richard and Jacelyn Bohan of Brunswick.

Jameson Bruce Leach, born Nov. 8 to Paul and Cassia Leach of Brunswick. Grandparents are Elaine and Phil Whelan of Brunswick, Dena Hernandez of Corona, California, and Paul Leach of Las Vegas. Great-grandparents are Sandra Gilbert of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Linda Billing of Pahrump, Nevada.

Gemma Brooks Lavallee, born Nov. 11 to Taylor Dudley and Beck Lavallee of Dresden.

June Marie Desjardins, born Nov. 11 to Kelly and Jacob Desjardins of Brunswick. Grandparents are Myra and Charlie Robinson of Scarborough, Marc Desjardins of Lisbon and Dina Duval of Lebanon. Great-grandparents are Brenda Sileo of Scarborough and Leo Desjardins of Auburn.

Ellie Isabella Osier, born Nov. 11 to Natalie Brown and Shane Osier of Nobleboro. Grandparents are Liz Derecktor of Whitefield, Peter Brown of East Boothbay, Lisa Osier of Damariscotta and John Osier of Waldoboro.

Hank Michael Reardon, born Nov. 11 to Kiera and Jesse Reardon of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Jim and Ricque Finucane of Bowdoinham and Barry Reardon and Jane Picard, both of Old Orchard Beach. Great-grandparent is Beatrice Reardon of Saco.

Owen Graham Hayward, born Dec. 23, 2018, to Meaghan and Jacob Hayward of Cape Elizabeth. Grandparents are Robin and Ernie Inhoff of Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Jennifer and Donald Hayward of Union, New Hampshire.

