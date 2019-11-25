Gardens Aglow

4-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Through Dec. 31. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, $18, $16 seniors, $9 for kids 3 to 17, free for under 3. mainegardens.org

Strolling around the grounds of Coastal Maine Garden’s annual Gardens Aglow puts new meaning into walking in a winter wonderland. With more than 650,000 lights and sculptor Steve Tobin’s “Unearthed” exhibit, Gardens Aglow is a dramatic, festive and magical experience, with or without snow. Starting on Dec. 19, it will be open seven days a week, but note it will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Comfort and Joy: Christmas in Olde New England

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Through Dec. 21. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 for 17 and under. mainehistory.org

Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s childhood home dates back to 1786, and during the holidays you can tour the decked-out first floor. You’ll find out what Christmas was like for Longfellow and his family in the 19th century and will learn what games were played, songs were sung and treats were enjoyed, as well as whether the Longfellows hung stockings on the fireplace. When the tour ends, hit the gift shop, where a 10 percent discount awaits you, as do complimentary cookies and hot cider.

North Pole Express

Every 45 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Dec. 22. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $17, $21, under 3 free on adult’s lap. railwayvillage.org

Make your merry way to the midcoast for a ride aboard the North Pole Express at Boothbay Railway Village, and you’ll be on track to win over every kid you know. The adventure begins at the 1912 station with writing letters to Santa by the wood stove. Kids will be gifted a keepsake as they board the train, then the journey into the wintry promised land (fingers crossed for snow) will wind its way through the village and arrive at the North Pole, where Santa Claus jumps on to say, “Hello” and “Ho, ho, ho.”

The Wonderful, Magical, Fantastical, Holiday Happy Hour

5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Halo at the Point, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $25, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Maine Spirits will live up to its name by making your spirits bright with a midweek holiday tasting of some sensational seasonal cocktails. As you mingle and sip, you’ll learn about both traditional and unique ways to mix up holiday libations, and for an added dash of holiday cheer, hors d’oevres will be served. Also, as an incentive to make good decisions, all ticket holders will receive a $5 Uber code to help get you to and from the event.

‘When Harry Met Sally’

4 p.m. Sunday, 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50. fathomevents.com

It’s been 30 years since the blockbuster romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally” hit the silver screen, and to celebrate the occasion, it’s coming back to theaters. Written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, “When Harry Met Sally” stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, and the soundtrack of songs by Harry Connick Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby is pure gold. Plus, there’s the famous scene shot at Katz Delicatessen in New York City with the unforgettable line spoken by Rob Reiner’s mother Estelle: “I’ll have what she’s having!” In addition to the Brunswick screening, you can catch it at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cinemagic locations in Westbrook and Saco.

