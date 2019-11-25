SACO

Knights of Columbus hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

The St. Joseph Council No. 12941 Knights of Columbus’s 21st annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall at 271 Main St.

A traditional meal, including roast turkey with all the fixings, will be served, with dessert and beverages. Dinners will be available for take-out. Delivery orders also are available by advance orders only and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday. Menu order forms are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St. or by calling 282-3321 and must be returned by 4 p.m. Monday.

There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome. Donations are appreciated and may be mailed to: Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005.

For more details, call Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or email [email protected]

Festival of Trees to benefit library, museum

The Dyer Library and Saco Museum’s 15th annual Festival of Trees begins at noon Friday at 371 Main St., offering a variety of accompanying activities through Dec. 29.

This community event, to benefit the programs of the library and museum, will feature dozens of decorated trees and wreaths based upon this year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World.” Other highlights for the festival include a special guest day and private showing of the trees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2; a children’s holiday decorations craft day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Tea with Mrs. Claus, featuring seatings at noon and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14, by reservation only at 283-3861, ext. 102; a visit with Santa from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 15; a raffle for designer trees, wreaths and other gift items at 4 p.m. Dec. 19; a Gingerbread Village; and a drawing contest for area school children on view at Dyer Library.

Extended hours for the Festival of Trees are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The facilities are closed Mondays and on Dec. 24 and 25.

Good Shepherd Parish hosting advent series

Join Father Brad Morin, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Parish, for the four-week “Rejoice! Advent Meditations With Joseph” series, starting Monday afternoon at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St.

Morin will facilitate the program that will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on four consecutive Mondays through Dec. 16.

Participants will take part in a daily prayer, journaling and meditations that are designed to view the Christmas season through Joseph’s eyes during the advent of Christ’s birth.

There is a $5 fee to cover the cost of the journal.

To register or for more details, go to goodshepherdparish.us or call 282-4812.

BRUNSWICK

Midcoast Tree Festival held this weekend

All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, in partnership with Spectrum Generations and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber, will offer the Midcoast Tree Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St.

The festival will showcase themed, lighted, artificial Christmas trees created by local organizations and businesses. The trees, each adorned with decorations and gifts worth at least $500, and wreaths donated by nonprofit organizations, will be displayed at the festival entrance and raffled off as door prizes on the final day of the event.

Admission is $2 for adults; children get in free. Raffle tickets are 50 cents each, and you do not need to be present to win.

The festival will also feature live entertainment, a children’s activity area, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus, 50/50 raffles and a café.

For more details, contact Cory King at 725-8797 or [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Community welcomed to All Faiths Worship Service

The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport & Arundel Clergy Association will hold an All Faiths Worship Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Church Federated, 6 Dane St.

Those who love to sing are invited to join the Community Choir at 6 p.m.

Christ Church offers an entrance and elevator at the rear from the parking lot shared with Kennebunk Town Hall. A free-will offering of food items to support local food pantries will be taken. Cash gifts will be given to the Kennebunk Food Pantry.

OGUNQUIT

Performing Arts hosts free screening of ‘The Nutcracker’

Ogunquit Performing Arts will kick off the holiday season with a screening of 1977 holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. at the S. Judson Dunaway Center, 23 School St.

The film features performances by famed ballet dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gelsey Kirkland and is set to the music of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’ s Nutcracker suite. Admission, parking and holiday treats are free.

KITTERY

Red Door Pottery holding holiday show

The 12th annual Holiday Open House Show and Sale of the Red Door Pottery Studio will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the studio, 44 Government St.

The pottery of Elaine Xenelis Fuller and Hilary Rousselle will be featured with additional guest artisans, cards, home décor and refreshments.

For more details, call 439-5671 or go to reddoorpottery.com.

ROCKPORT

Rotary’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser begins

The West Bay Rotary’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser will begin Friday, offering sales of Christmas trees and wreaths at Maine Sport Outfitters parking lot, 115 Commercial St. The sale will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22.

Other seasonal gifts, from local artists including David Jacobson and Etienne Perret, also will be available.

Net proceeds will benefit charities and nonprofit organizations.

