SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Raymond Hebert, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born on May 14, 1940, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Albert and Marie (Parent) Hebert. He attended Windsor High School graduating in 1958.

Robert went on to serve his country after high school serving in the Air Force from 1959 to 1961, after serving honorably he left the Air Force and continued serving his country and the State of Vermont for another 20 years in the Vermont National Guard.

In 1966 Robert married the love of his life, Catherine L. Quigley, they went on to start their family which included three children.

He worked for many years as a machinist for Cone Blanchard Machine Company in Windsor, Vt., besides his strong work ethic and serving his country he also enjoyed many hobbies primarily spending time with his family. He also enjoyed building and flying RC Planes, Boating, Fishing, Hunting and Camping at Loon Lake Campground in Croydon, N.H. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR with his grandson, Justin Morse, with whom he shared a special bond.

Robert was predeceased by both his parents, brothers, Richard Hebert and Charles Hebert.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Catherine L. Hebert of South Portland, Maine; daughter: Kimberly Bonin and her husband Jeremy Bonin of New London, N.H.; son, Mark Hebert and his wife Jane Hebert of Hooksett, N.H.; daughter, Mary Manoogian and her husband William of Scarborough, Maine. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Benjamin Morse, Justin Morse, Miranda Bonin, Gillian Bonin, Ashley Hebert, Jenna Manoogian, William Manoogin, Kaylee Manoogian, Danika Manoogian; and a sister, Ann Gibson, of Reading, Vt.

A military service will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph, Vt., in the spring of 2020.

If friends or family desire a memorial contribution in Robert’s name can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need: Gary Sinise

Foundation

PO Box 368

Woodland Hills, CA 91365

Or online

https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate

Services later, Coastal Cremation.

