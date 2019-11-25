OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard “Ricky” Smith, 67, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

He was born in Biddeford on September 22, 1952, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Renton) Smith. He was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1970.

Ricky was employed as a foreman for Norman Ruck Excavation and Paving, St. Hillaire Brothers and BBI for over 45 years.

Ricky was a man of action and had a willingness to help. His hobby was fixing things, he could fix anything, from cars, to motorcycles, to his hot rods. Ricky had a great love for his four dogs, Mongo, Cyrus, Elvis, and Jake. He also enjoyed listening to music and dancing with his wife. He liked to go fishing and hunting.

He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Smith and his father, Robert Smith.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Eleanor Smith; his wife of 34 years, Sherryl “Page” Smith; three daughters, Alanna Page, Janice Shaw and Heather Ebenhoeh; six grandchildren, Kasaundra, Michael, Karissa, Gage, Sadie and Colton; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Quinn. He is also survived by one sister, Bonnie Smith, a niece, Miranda, and a nephew, Max.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A celebration of life / potluck lunch will follow the funeral service at GFB Scottish Pub, 32 Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, 04064

To view Ricky’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous