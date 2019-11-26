BRUNSWICK – Olivette “Ollie” Anne (Menard) Doyon, 96, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by family.

Olivette was born in Brunswick, on March 2, 1923, to Jean Baptiste Menard and Agnes Marie (Bard) Menard. She was educated at St. John’s School and Brunswick High School, graduating in 1940. After graduation she worked at Dr. Tougas’ office, Senter’s Department Store and Verney Mill.

Olivette married Irenee “Pete” Doyon on April 10, 1944.They resided in Brunswick and raised five children.

Olivette is predeceased by her husband Irenee, her brother Louis Menard, and sisters Angela St. Pierre, Anne LaCourse, a sister Frances and a brother Joseph, both of whom died in infancy.

Olivette is survived by her five children Anne Marie Doyon of Charleston, S.C., Dominique Doyon and his wife Marrina of Oklahoma City, Okla., Monica Doyon of Acton, Mass., Bernard Doyon and his wife Linda of Danbury, Conn., and David Doyon and his wife Kimberly of Brunswick. She is survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and by a sister Nanette Bushey of Milton, Vt.

As her family grew, Ollie also cared for her mother-in-law, Emma Doyon, for many years and later cared for her husband during his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

As her family responsibilities diminished, Ollie worked at Tontine Candies and as a poll worker for many elections. She also volunteered as a band parent with the St. John’s School and Brunswick High School Bands, a funeral reception volunteer at St. Charles Borromeo Church, and ran the candy table at the St. Charles Christmas Fair for many years.

From 1960 on, Ollie was a devoted New England Patriots fan.

The Doyon children want to thank our sister, Anne Marie, for moving to Maine for two and a half years so that Mom could live to the end of her life in her beloved little house. And we want to thank the wonderful CHANS nurses and staff whose medical skills were so necessary and whose kindness and support were priceless.

Visiting hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 29 at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick with a reception to follow in St. Charles Church Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests that donations be made to

All Saints Parish

for the benefit of

Youth Ministry Program

132 McKeen St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

