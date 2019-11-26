TOPSHAM – Kathryn “Kay” Hunsberger Bagwell, 98, died peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born in Norristown, Pa., August 18, 1921, the daughter of J. Newton Hunsberger Jr. and Florence Tinkler Hunsberger. She was a 1939 Graduate of Abington High School, receiving the American Legion Award, and Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa. in 1943 with a B.S. degree in teaching.

Kay was an avid tennis player. When she was 18 years old, she was in the finals of the Eastern U.S. Tennis Tournament, Ocean City, N.J. In 1944 she married Ensign Charles E. Bagwell, USN.

During the World War II years, she worked at the Navy Canteen and taught public school in Philadelphia. She lived in 10 other states with her husband before they came to Maine in 1971.

She was a home economics teacher, Welcome Wagon Hostess, and a real estate broker for over 36 years in the midcoast area; but her first priorities were her husband, daughter, and son. In 1984, Kay became the first person, in Maine, to receive the Centurion award by selling over five million dollars of real estate.

She was a member of the Androscoggin Board of Realtors and a charter member of the Merrymeeting Board of Realtors. She was also a member of the Brunswick Business and Professional Women’s Club, a member of Altruso International since 1985, and held several offices in the Businesswomen’s Organization. She was a hospital volunteer, visiting patients for over 30 years, an active member in the First Parish Congregational Church, especially the choir, and a former member of the Navy League.

Her most exciting achievements were becoming a duplicate bridge “Life Master” and a “Bronze Life Master”. She also represented the State of Maine in the Senior Olympics Tennis games in Orlando, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz.; San Antonio and Louisville, Ky.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Stoebe and her son, Dr. Charles Bruce Bagwell and his wife, Dr. Sandra Bagwell of Topsham; and five grandchildren, Kagin DiBella, Blaine Anderson, Charlie Stoebe, Jennifer Bagwell, Tory Bagwell Chase; and six great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

First Parish Church

9 Cleaveland St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

or to

Midcoast Humane

190 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

