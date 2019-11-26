SCARBOROUGH – Rea Joy Turet passed away Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, due to complications from a previous stroke. Turet was born June 28, 1943, to Rosaline Libert and Maurice Turet in New York City. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1964 and went on to receive two master’s degrees: an MBA from Baruch College in 1972 and a degree in New England Studies from Southern Maine University. She married Sandor Miller Polster, a journalist, in 1970 until his death in 2013. Turet, a native New Yorker, became a Maine transplant when she and Polster bought Durham property in 1976 and traveled back and forth before retiring to Maine in 1992. She had charming wit and was an avid dancer, writer, reader and The New York Times crossword puzzle solver in pen. She is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Polster; her son-in-law, Timothy Hansen; grandson, Benjamin Hansen; her sisters, April Lasher-Sanders and Suzanne Turet; and her cat, Polly Esther Polster. There was a funeral at 10 a.m., on Sunday, November 24, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com.

Donations can be mailed to: Beth Israel Congregation

PO Box 244

Bath, ME 04530

or online at:

https://www.bethisraelbath.org/take-action

