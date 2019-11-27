SCARBOROUGH – Anthony Frank Ross, 85, of Arundel, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Maine Veteran’s Home. The son of Frank and Elizabeth (Ferraro) Ross, he was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on July 29, 1934. He attended schools in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School. After graduation he served his country in the United States Navy, serving in Japan. After his military discharge he earned his bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and then earned a master’s degree from Purdue University and a Ph.D. from Brown University. He worked in the field of medicine both as a health care provider and in the laboratory in the field of bio chemistry.

He was in the Lions Club in Kennebunk, and enjoyed fishing, and karaoke. He was a natural entertainer. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed pluming, carpentry and roofing. He will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by a son, Andrew Ross.

He is survived by his sons, Christopher Ross of Sanford, Blaise Ross and his wife, Jodi, of Saco, Stephen Ross and his wife, Nina, of Attleboro, Mass., Gregory Ross and his wife, Beth, of Marion, Ind., Elizabeth Ross of Portland, Maine, and his grandchildren, Krysta Stolzle, and Steve Ross, and four great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Anthony’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous