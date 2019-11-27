BIDDEFORD – William David Oleson, 94, passed away at St. Andre’s Health Care on November 21, 2019. Bill was born in Newton, Mass., on July 27, 1925, to Olaf and Mary (Regan) Oleson, and resided for many years in Framingham, Mass.

He graduated from Framingham schools and from Northeastern University in Boston.

During World War ll, he served in the U.S. Naval Armed Guard on merchant ships and was hospitalized with service injuries and released during December 1945.

Bill had an interest in politics in Framingham and over a 24-year period he served as a selectman for two terms from 1963 to 1969 and then went on to serve six terms on the Public Housing Authority.

His 39 working years were spent as an industrial packaging salesman, first with the Ludlow Corporation in Needham, Mass., and then with lngalls Cronin Company in Winchester, Mass., finally retiring in 1988.

On April 24, 1949, he married lsabel Pollard “who has for almost 71 years been the best wife a man could ever have”.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and their wives: David and Susan from Lyman, Jim and Norann from Biddeford, and Peter and France also from Biddeford. He had five “wonderful grandchildren”, Alaina, Robert, lsabelle, Samantha and Madison. Days before his passing, he was informed that he was to become a great-grandfather with the pending birth announced by his oldest granddaughter, Alaina. Bill is also survived by his only brother, Richard Oleson of Framingham, his wife, Audrey, and their three children and grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Bill’s life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Biddeford Pool Fire Barn. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with his arrangements.

