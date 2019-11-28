BIDDEFORD — For more than 140 years, a clock tower sat atop the former Lincoln Mill. When the mill was operating, workers marked they’re day by the ringing of the clock. It told them when to go to work, when to go home.

But over many years, the clock tower has gone into disarray.

In 2007, when the property changed hands, the clock tower was removed from the building and many of the parts were sold off.

Now the Friends of the Biddeford Mill Clock Tower would like to repair the clock and move it to a place of prominence.

The group has started a buy a brick program to raise funds for repairs. Donors can purchase a 4- by 8-inch brick for $100 or an 8- by 8-inch brick for $250 in their name or in memory of someone.

According to the Friends, the Biddeford Mill Clock Tower matters for a number of reasons: it is inextricably linked with New England’s industrial history​, it served as the communication center for all of Biddeford for over 140 years​, and mill workers timed their lives by it.

The Friends plan by 2020 to move the Biddeford Mill Clock Tower to the Biddeford RiverWalk as a prominently featured historical attraction​. In addition, they envision it will be surrounded by historical and cultural displays to tell its pivotal role in Biddeford’s industrial history​.

Mayor Alan Casavant supports the effort, according to the Friends. “The Biddeford Mill Clock Tower is symbolic of the waves of Biddeford mill workers who made our City what it is today,” he said. “By restoring it, we pay deep respect to this innovation and the mill workers who made this possible.” ​

To learn more about the Biddeford Clock Tower, attend a talk on Friday, Nov. 29 from 6:30 7:30 p.m. at Flourish​, located at 140 Main St. in Biddeford.​

To purchase a brick, make checks payable to: Heart of Biddeford​, 205 Main St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Specify Biddeford Mill Clock Tower and size of and name on the brick.

