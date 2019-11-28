The global climate strike, held on Sept. 20, shut down Congress Street in Portland with a crowd of over 2,000 people. When we invited the city councilors and mayors, we had a very specific ask: for the cities of Portland and South Portland to declare climate emergency.
Two months and lots of work later, it’s accomplished. On Nov. 18, the Portland City Council followed South Portland’s lead and voted unanimously to pass the emergency resolution.
During that process, youth organizers have already moved forward. There is now a new goal in sight: the state declaring climate emergency. Building on the momentum of the Sept. 20 strikes, the next global strike that the United States will participate in is Dec. 6. On that day, kids and adults will gather in Portland and Brunswick, to rally, chant, sing and strike.
Since I wrote my first letter to the editor last year, Gov. Mills has taken enormous steps in policy to combat the climate crisis here in Maine. However, there are steps to be taken further, and we believe that climate emergency is the way to do it.
So join us from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Portland City Hall, or noontime at Brunswick Town Mall. Come to be a part of this global movement.
See you there.
Anna Siegel
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Sarah Dailey
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Writer offers misleading interpretation of conflict in Caucasus
-
Local & State
Parker Harnett and Zoe Seigel
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Nov. 28
-
Mainely Media
Saco’s ‘sand buckets for seniors’ fills up for winter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.