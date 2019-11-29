Math team adds up

Jordan Small Middle School Math Team shined at the annual fall math meet at Whittier Middle School in Poland. In the individual competition for sixth grade, Isabella Messer finished first and Eliana White finished second place, and Carter Engleman finished first for seventh. In the team competition, the sixth graders finished first, the seventh graders finished second and the eighth graders placed fourth. In the ranking of the school competition, Jordan Small Middle School finished first place with a score of 188 points. Congratulations to sixth graders Isabella Messer, Eliana White, Tuck Roy, Brody Lewis, Antonio Asali and Logan Thompson; seventh graders Carter Engelman, Ethan Fletcher, Rylee Brooks, Olivia Hamilton and Jacob Anderson; and eighth graders Lydia Wilson, Aiden Swett and Samantha Kerr.

Joyful chaos

By definition, a tummler is an entertainer, a rabble-rouser and creator of joyful chaos. On Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., the Raymond Arts Alliance will present a concert by the Casco Bay Tummlers. The Portland group has been performing traditional klezmer music (instrumental music from Eastern Europe, in some cases modernized) since 1988, and have released three recordings of original and traditional music. They were featured performers on the L.L. Bean Holiday CD and have performed for the Portland Stage Company as well as toured in Germany, Lithuania, Slovenia and Italy. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.

Eagle Scout project

Declan Danzig, who has been involved in Scouts since he was in kindergarten, has completed his Eagle Scout project at Raymond Elementary School. He designed, planned and built a storage shed for the school’s new playground. Danzig dedicated the shed to his previous scoutmaster, Bill Diffenderfer, who visited the school to congratulate him; Raymond resident and teacher Jani Cummings, who Danzig said was a significant person in his life who never failed to support him or offer him kindness and advice; and Alissa Messer, who gave him the idea for his project. This project is a huge milestone in his achievement to Eagle Scout.

Ski season arrives

Sign-ups for the Raymond Rec Ski program have begun. The six-week program will be held on Fridays. Through the program, a lift ticket is $140, a lift ticket and rental of gear is $255 and a helmet rental is $50. All students will have to pay the bus and insurance fee regardless of whether they take the bus. These costs are not yet determined. Equipment must be dropped off at Jordan Small Middle School before 10 a.m. and students must be at the school at 2:45 p.m. on Fridays to get on the bus. For more information, please contact Gail Troiano at [email protected] or 749-6308.

Friendship Meal

Raymond Village Community Church will host a Community Friendship Meal from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 12 at 27 Main St. For more information, contact the church at 655-7749 or by email at [email protected]

Annual holiday tree lighting

The Raymond community will gather at the Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, for the annual Christmas tree lighting sponsored by the Raymond Lions Club. The Raymond Elementary Chorus will sing, and there will be cookies, hot chocolate and a special visit from Santa Claus.

On winter vacation

The Community Connections group has decided to not have meetings in December, January or February. The group will plan to resume in March. agefriendlyraymond.org.

4-H maker series

Raymond Village Library will host the Cumberland County 4-H Maker Series from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 16. Participants will learn how to make a variety of snowflake crafts including coffee filter snowflakes and watercolor salt paintings. For more information or to register please visit umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/maker-series/, call 207-781-6099 or email [email protected] For ages 5 and up.

