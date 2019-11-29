BRUNSWICK – Ruth M. Ireland, 93, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully during the night at Bella Point Freeport on Nov. 21, 2019. She was surrounded by family, hospice and Bella staff during the entire day preceding her death.

Ruth was the 3rd child (of five) of Howard Marsh and Ruth (Coburn) Marsh, commercial florists in Auburn. She attended schools in Auburn and lived and worked in Boston for six years in the 50’s. She married Richard Ireland in 1957 and established roots in Brunswick, where she lived for 61 years.

Like many in her family, Ruth was an avid crafts person and was especially known for her beautiful and astonishingly speedily knitted creations, in particular her Icelandic sweaters. She was one of the early founders and active members of a Bath/Brunswick craft cooperative.

Ruth loved her social life. Any given trip to town would encompass chatting it up with a dozen or more people, both friends and casual acquaintances. She had an extrovert’s penchant for remembering every face and name, even after years of not seeing one another. Young people she met were especially moved upon meeting an older person who would listen to their stories with complete openness and without judgment.

Ruth’s final months were greatly enhanced by a deep and growing connection with her granddaughter, Marieke Giasson, who spent many hours assisting with medical and emotional care as well as pragmatic daily affairs. The family is deeply grateful for the gift of Marieke’s profound care and support.

Ruth is survived by her four children, Scott Gaiason and his wife Carolynn, Mark Ireland and his wife Lisa Tessler, David Sprague and his wife Daphne, and Barbara Fenton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Brann; and her dear friend Jeff Zabik, who Ruth loved as a family member.

A gathering of remembrance for Ruth will be held at Morrell Meeting Room at the Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Please bring memories and stories to share from 11:30-12:30. A reception and visiting with light refreshments will follow, until 2.

Memorial donations

can be made to:

Camp Mechuwana and/or

the Midcoast Humane Society

