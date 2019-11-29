SOUTH PORTLAND – Norma D. Brunswick, 84, formerly of Cherry Creek entered into rest Nov. 23, 2019. She was born June 28, 1935 in Allentown, Pa. the daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Ruckle) Beaver.Norma was an active member in the Pine Valley PTA and the First Baptist Church of Cherry Creek. She is survived by her children Laurie Brunswick of South Portland, Douglas (Sally) Brunswick of Chesepeke, Va., Brian Brunswick of Cherry Creek,N.Y., Timothy (Colleen) Brunswick of South Dayton, N.Y. and Steven Brunswick of Norfolk, Va.; and seven grandchildren.Norma was predeceased in death by her husband Alton J. Brunswick; two sons Michael and Marty Brunswick; and her parents Ralph and Ruth Beaver.Relatives and friends may visit DiStasio Funeral Home, 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners, S. Dayton, N.Y., Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m.Interment will be in Cherry Creek Central Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com

