PORTLAND – The Papi family regrets to announce the passing of our mother Mary Theresa Papi (Taliento). Mary passed from this world peacefully on the morning of Nov. 26, 2019, a day following her 87th birthday. Mary was a lifelong resident of Portland, a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In her youth Mary was an accomplished and professional level dancer but gave up her dance slippers in 1953 when she married the love of her life Caesar Angelo Papi. Together they shared 62 years of marriage, raising 5 children and welcoming six grandchildren and a great grandchild. Mary was committed to her family and relished cooking great feasts for Sunday dinners and inviting her large extended family for holiday parties at her Ocean Avenue home.

Mary was a woman who lived her life following the practices of her Roman Catholic faith and treated all whom she met with kindness and grace. She also possessed a renaissance like entrepreneurial spirit demonstrating to her family with her oft repeated phrasing that a person is never to-old-to learn. Mary was from an era with fewer automobiles and did not drive a car as a youth but undaunted, she learned to drive in her mid-thirties, and while raising her family, fit in time for piano, painting artwork in oils, and watercolor and was the spirit of family enterprise together with Caesar in their ownership of the family corner variety store, Pap’s Variety. She studied to become a real estate broker and this opened a door to her eventual career working full-time at the University of Southern Maine, retiring in the early nineties.

She will be missed by all who had the joy of sitting at her kitchen table, enjoying her company, and listening to her sage advice for every bump that life’s road may offer. Mary will be remembered for her generous spirit of love and kindness she gave to all who met her.

Mary is survived by her children, Christopher and his wife Dottie, Peter and his wife Leigh Ann, Mary Anne Papi, James and wife Bernadette and Regina and husband Jeff Ham. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Papi, Olivia and Amelia Papi, Sophia and Mitchell Ham; and great-grandchild Nico Papi.

In addition Mary is survived by Margaret Mathews, Patricia Quattrucci and her husband Guy, and Diana Harris and Wilma Taliento. Mary is predeceased by her parents Dominic and Mary Taliento; and brothers Michael and John.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Monday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

