Ken Bonfield in concert at Patten Free Library

BATH — Ken Bonfield, a guitarist and composer from Gloucester, Massachusetts, returns to Patten Free Library in Bath at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, to present his seasonal concert, “WinterNight.”

Bonfield, who has been recovering from tendinitis in both hands, is healthy for the first time in several years and will return with a full complement of guitars and music. For this concert, he will be performing on custom nylon string guitars instead of steel string. The lower tension of the nylon strings allows Bonfield to play without pain or risk of injury.

He will perform a mix of Celtic, classical, traditional and original music. This is his fifth WinterNight concert at the library. The concert is free and open to the public.

Freeport Christmas concert at Harraseeket Inn

FREEPORT — The Coastal Winds, greater Freeport’s 45-member community concert band, will perform a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Casco Bay Room of the Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., Freeport.

The concert will feature classics such as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Sleigh Ride.” Suggested admission is a non-perishable food item for the Freeport Community Services Food Pantry or a cash donation for Freeport’s Fuel Assistance Program. For more information, call (207) 865-4747.

Bath Garden Club holiday event BATH — For the fourth year, the Bath Garden Club will transform Bath’s Winter Street Center into a holiday shopping and decorating hub from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Featuring decorating and gift items for sale at our Festival of Greens, along with fresh balsam decorated wreaths, fresh balsam and mixed greens swags, bunched greens and winterberry, outdoor arrangements, centerpieces, ornaments, and vintage and specialty items. A variety of seasonal houseplants will be available, too. The event also features a silent auction and fine art prints. For more information, visit bathgardenclub.org. Winter Street Center is located at 880 Washington St. in Bath.

