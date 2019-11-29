Dana Perkins greets people with his puppet Daisy May at Shaw’s in Saco while asking for donations for The Salvation Army​.

Perkins, a paid seasonal worker, says that using the puppets makes a big difference in getting donations from people.

“The response has been just been hugely positive,” said Perkins who works as a professional ventriloquist and magician who performs throughout New England. “People are curious and keep coming back.”

Perkins brings a different puppet every day to either Shaw’s in Saco or Walmart in Biddeford, where he rings the bell and greets shoppers for five to six hours at a time.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” he called out on Wednesday outside Shaw’s, as many shoppers stopped to put donations in the red, plastic bucket.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles