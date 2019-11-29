Dana Perkins greets people with his puppet Daisy May at Shaw’s in Saco while asking for donations for The Salvation Army.
Perkins, a paid seasonal worker, says that using the puppets makes a big difference in getting donations from people.
“The response has been just been hugely positive,” said Perkins who works as a professional ventriloquist and magician who performs throughout New England. “People are curious and keep coming back.”
Perkins brings a different puppet every day to either Shaw’s in Saco or Walmart in Biddeford, where he rings the bell and greets shoppers for five to six hours at a time.
“Happy Thanksgiving,” he called out on Wednesday outside Shaw’s, as many shoppers stopped to put donations in the red, plastic bucket.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
‘Everyone out of the building’: SUV crashes into Brunswick Prompto 10 Minute Oil Change
-
Business
U.S. stocks see broad losses on shortened trading day
-
Mainely Media
Community Harvest is grant recipient
-
Times Record
Ticket Briefs
-
Local & State
Video: Salvation Army bell ringer gets by with a little help from a friend
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.