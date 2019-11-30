PORTLAND – Doris P. (Johnson) Keniston, daughter of the late Frank W. and Lillian (Houle) Johnson, passed away quietly Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 99, after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 16, 1920, in Quincy, Massachusetts. Doris graduated from Deering High School in 1938 and Gray’s Business College.She married Donald G. Keniston in 1944, who predeceased her in 2005, after 64 years of marriage. Both Doris and Don were avid golfers, and were members of Riverside Golf Course, and later, Gorham Country Club. She played golf frequently until the age of ninety, and achieved three holes-in-one during her many decades of golfing.Also predeceasing her were her older brother, Everett A. Johnson, of South Portland, in 1988 , and older sisters, Marjorie Jendrasko, also of Portland, in 2012, and Mildred A. Bark, of Machias, in 2010, and her younger sister, Gladys Adler of Saco in 2018. All of the Johnson sisters lived well into their nineties. Surviving children are: Scott F. Keniston, and wife Vicki, of Winterport, Joyce L. Small of Westbrook, Andrew G. Keniston, and Tracey Harris, of Scarborough, and Guy D. Keniston of Old Orchard Beach – as well as four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several great, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A brief service for family members and friends will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider the Gorham Country Club or the charity of ones choice.Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, Saco and Buxton. For those wishing to post condolences please got to http://www.dcpate.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made tothe Women’s Golf Association of GorhamCountry Club93 McLellan RoadGorham, ME 04038

