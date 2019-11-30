NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Leo Denis Bourgeois, born March 12, 1944, passed away peacefully at Marliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, Fla. surrounded by his family on Nov. 23, 2019.

Leo was known for the best lobster rolls on Route One in Wells, Maine as the operator of Abby’s Lobster Spot. He was a well-respected Revenue Officer for the Internal Revenue Service and served in the US Air Force.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Becky) R. Gallagher. He is survived by his daughter and her spouse, Abby and Charles Shockley; his sister, Yvette Medeiros; his nieces and nephew; and three grandsons who shared their home with Grandpa in his final days.

Before his illness took over, you could find him on the closest cruise line, at karaoke night at the High Seas Lounge, or shooting the breeze over a stack of wood with a cold Coors in his hand.

Leo will be missed and remembered by friends and family in both Florida and New England. In the words of his favorite singer, through it all and in the end, Leo certainly did it “his way”.

A memorial service will be held privately at a later date.

