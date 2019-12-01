FALMOUTH – Claudia Elin Richardson passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by loving family members. She was born on July 17,1951, in Plymouth, NH, to the late James W. and Norma W. Ordway.

She graduated from Concord High School in 1969 and the Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, with a major in Culinary Arts, in 1971. Later in 1971, Claudia married Scott M. Richardson. They settled in Portland and raised two sons, Benjamin and Jeffrey.

Claudia played many roles in her life. She was truly a person who cherished family and friends. The roles of a loving wife, devoted mother, an extremely proud grandmother (“Oma”), sisters and friend to many came naturally to her. She was able to successfully manage all of her relationships with family and friends, while personally battling kidney disease most of her adult life. She was truly a person with a spirit and determination that would bravely face all challenges and keep a smile on her face.

Claudia enjoyed volunteering at the Falmouth Food Pantry, participating in the transplant Olympics, sharing “Girl’s Weekend” with her Mom and sisters, and world traveling. The summer home at Sebago Lake was also one of her great pleasures to share with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Scott; and two sons, Benjamin and Jeffrey. Benjamin resides in Falmouth and Jeffrey, his wife Renée, and Oma’s cherished granddaughters, Coura Beth and Cheyeanna, live in Gray. Claudia also had two sisters, Ruth Lukowski and Laurie Shuttleworth and a number of other living relatives and close friends.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home Hospitality House, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, ME (The big white house on the hill.) on May 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to either:

National Kidney

Foundation of Maine, Inc.

P. O. Box 1134

Portland, ME 04104 or:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

111 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

