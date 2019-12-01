WINDHAM – Beatrice I. (McCormick) Graham, 80, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. She was born September 4, 1939, in Portland a daughter of John and Lillian (Waite) McCormick.

Beatrice grew up in Portland and attended local schools. She loved being a homemaker and tending to her home and property. She also had passion for puzzles, dancing, and her social group at McDonalds.

In addition to her parents Beatrice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dennis Graham; one brother, and one sister. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Clark and her husband Stephen; son, Carl Graham and his wife Debra; and her sister Pat Barlow and her husband Mark; two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday December 5, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Beatrice’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

