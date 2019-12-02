Mid Coast Hospital
Evelyn Carole Kellerman, born Nov. 11 to Jonathan David and Jennifer Anne (Bizier) Kellerman of Brunswick. Grandparents are Evelyn and Michael Bizier of Winslow, Carol Kellerman and Amy and Dave Kellerman, all of Kentucky.
Elena Mae Snyder, born Nov. 16 to Nicole and Joshua Snyder of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Kimberly and Paul Ezzell of Wiscasset and Maureen and Daniel Snyder of Georgetown.
Harper Ann Knowlton, born Nov. 19 to Hunter Michael Knowlton and Kaitlyn Marie Philbrick of Lewiston. Grandparents are Janice Rowel of Lisbon Falls and Michael and Amy Knowlton of Lisbon Falls and Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Elwin and Laura Burton of Belgrade and Bonnie Gilchrist of Lewiston.
