WELLS

Lots going on at library for kids and adults

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

Children’s and teen programs will include Mother Goose Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday, offering ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers a time to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and finger play; Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and at 1 p.m. Friday, offering ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers a time for stories, songs, and movement, all followed by a craft; Random Fandom: Happy Holidays edition will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for festive crafts, snacks and games geared to children in grade 5 and up; and the Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, offering youths of all ages to build master creations with Legos provided by the library or solve Rubik’s cubes, also on hand with instructions.

Adult programs will include a Conversational French Language Group, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or relearning French through activities, questions and other approaches to practicing the language; and a Fiber Arts Group, meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday for individuals or groups to work on embroidery, cross-stitch, sewing and other needlework projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Luncheon Saturday will offer lobster rolls, chowder

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will hold its annual Lobster Roll and Chowder Luncheon in conjunction with the Christmas Prelude celebration on Saturday, with sales held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until items are sold out, in the church’s Ober Hall at 141 North St. Christmas items and gifts also will be sold in the church sanctuary.

On vintage and other Christmas Fair items, prices will be indicated. The Cookie Walk prices are $6 per pound of cookies selected. For the luncheon, lobster roll, chowder and hotdog prices are per item, per serving. Several order options are available, and a beverage is provided. Homemade pie slices will also be available at prices to be posted.

KENNEBUNK

Gift store to pop up at Brick Store Museum

Brick Store Museum Holiday pop-up store will feature a two-day shopping experience featuring unique items and gifts from local Maine artists and crafters, all in one place.

Those items will be sold from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 117 Main St.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical Society’s open house coming up

The monthly New Gloucester Historical Society Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Route 231. Archives will be open for research.

CAMDEN/ROCKPORT

Bid online or in person at auction to benefit animals

PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden invites the public to its Auction for the Animals event to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Samoset Resort in Rockport. This event is PAWS largest annual fundraising event and provides vital lifesaving support for homeless and at-risk cats and dogs, as well as outreach clinics and humane education programs for youths.

Auctioneer Ruth Lind from Moxie Auctions will be calling the live auction, which includes fine art by Diane Falciani and Eric Hopkins, Cape Air tickets, a wide variety of holiday items and many local dining, lodging and shopping experiences.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.PAWSadoption.org. This year’s event will offer a new menu of appetizers and a free beverage.

Unable to attend the event? You can still support PAWS by submitting an absentee bid or participating in the online auction through Dec. 12 at pawsaac2019.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Make a wreath at garden club’s annual party

The Osewantha Garden Club will hold its annual Greens Party from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the South Portland Recreation Center, 21 Nelson Road.

A variety of holiday greens will be provided by Candy Oliver, and members may bring their own containers to make their choice of wreaths, swags and centerpieces. Members also will be making centerpieces to brighten up the holidays for residents of nursing homes in Portland.

Members are invited to sign up in advance with Martha Maguire by calling 774-6055.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: