BRUNSWICK – David Morrill Cook, passed away at the age of 81, in his hometown of Brunswick, Maine on October 23. David was born May 11, 1938, in Portland, Maine. Full of life and energy, David exceeded all expectations at an early age and developed his own unique and incredible character. He was a self-made individual, never ever considering that limitations would stop him from achieving his goals and dreams including, among others: traveling, meeting influential celebrities, real estate endeavors, fishing, walking dogs, teaching dance and tennis, and participating in parades and Special Olympics. He loved being everyone’s secretary or dinner date. Above all, he was friendly, helpful and kind to everyone he knew or saw. David always had a “Well, hello there!”, and a hearty laugh. He touched many hearts over eight decades, whether it was in his time at Pineland, his beloved home in the community of Freeport Towne Square or his childhood hometown of Brunswick where he returned at the end of his life. He was also known in the seacoast towns of Kittery and Portsmouth, enjoying visits with his family as often as possible. Predeceased by his parents, James and Arlene Cook, David is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Cook, his brother, John Cook, nieces, Alexis Cook and Meaghan Carlson, great nieces, Freya and Hanna Carlson, and great nephew, Asa Carlson.

David will be missed dearly, but his legacy of living a full and social life will continue on with his family and friends. David’s family wishes to extend our gratitude to the many peers, house parents, direct support professionals, and administrators who were witnesses to David’s spirit over the years and the Chans hospice nurses and volunteers who cared for him this fall.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-2 p.m., on December 7, at Independence Association, 3 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, Maine, 04011.



L;Funeral Jones Rich Barnes

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous