FREEPORT – Gard Estes (Freeport) passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Georgi; as well as his son, Dennis (wife Mary), and daughter, Emily (partner Ben).

He will be missed by many from Harpswell to New Gloucester, west to Albany, N.Y. and points in between.

In granting his wishes, no formal services will take place.

