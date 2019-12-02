MANCHESTER, N.H. – Sr. Sylvia Genesse, p.m., (Sr. Ruth Marie), 83, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, died Nov. 24, 2019.

She was born in Auburn, Maine, on May 19, 1936, the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Gill) Genesse. She made her Religious Profession on Aug. 15, 1959.

Sister Sylvia obtained a B.A. degree in Education at Catholic Teachers College in Providence, R.I., and a Master in Education at the University of Maine, Orono. She also obtained a Master in Theology at St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt.

She taught mostly in junior high in Massachusetts and Maine. She was Executive Director of Advisory Council of women Religious in the Diocese of Portland, Maine. For 12 years she served as General Councillor in Rome. Sister Sylvia was a founding member of the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford Pool, Maine, and served there for 18 years. In Biddeford, she was director of the Marie Rivier Associates.

She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Joline Janelle Gerard of Lewiston, Maine. She is mourned by her sister, Pat Dube from Washington State, and many nephews and nieces.

Calling hours are Monday, December 2, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., in the Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, at 10:30 a.m., in the Resurrection Chapel. Burial will follow in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. Go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund

495 Mammoth Road

Manchester, NH 03104

