MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring nutritious food and fellowship, 5 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m., 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m., 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, with two kinds baked beans, hot dogs, bread, biscuits, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, condiments, beverages and homemade desserts. 4-6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 children.

Roast pork buffet, including red potatoes, baked beans and American chop suey. 5-6 p.m. Part of the Festival of Trees. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10, $4 children.

Community baked bean supper, featuring homemade kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and homemade pies for dessert. 4:30-6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 children 12 and younger. All you can eat. All profits used to maintain historical White Rock School House.

