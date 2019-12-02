SCARBOROUGH

The annual Blue Point Church Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 236 Pine Point Road.

The fair will feature many local crafters, holiday wreaths and centerpieces, a baked goods table, a Grandma’s attic table and raffles. A fresh haddock chowder luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, call the church at 883-6540.

“A Vintage Christmas” is the theme of the annual Yuletide Holiday Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road.

The parish hall, adjacent to the church, will offer sales of breakfast cake and coffee, handmade items with a Maine theme, holiday greens, Christmas items, quilts, crafts, jewelry, toys, kitchenware, hand knits, a silent auction, homemade baked goods, candy and a cookie walk. Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts.

Chicken pot pies will be available to take out. A hot dog lunch will also be available to take out. The fair is now handicap accessible, with a chair lift for adults.

For more details, call the church at 883-2342.

BUXTON

A Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tory Hill Church Parish House, 1197 River Road, Route 4A, Bar Mills.

The event will feature raffles, sales of baked goods and fudge, a white elephant, new gifts, wreaths and a light lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SANFORD

North Parish Women’s Fellowship will host its annual Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Parish Congregational Church, 895 Main St.

The event will feature Grandma’s Attic, crafts, jewelry, raffles,books, baked goods, toys and sales of luncheon items from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., including turkey and wild rice soup, corn chowder, ham and chicken salad sandwiches, homemade apple crisp and apple cider.

For more details, call 324-3163.

NEW GLOUCESTER

The annual Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 707 Shaker Road.

Specialties will include sales of Shaker baked goods and artisan foods, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade donuts, 50/50 raffle and more. Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last.

Proceeds from the popular White Elephant Room, a second-time-around garage sale, benefit local food pantries.

For more details, go to maineshakers.com or call 926-4597.

SOUTH PORTLAND

The Holly Daze Bazaar and Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at at the First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road.

The event will include wreaths, gifts, baked goods, knits, jewelry, Grampy’s Attic, Grampy’s Garage and a Cookie Walk. Luncheon items, including beef chili, vegetarian chili, corn bread, macaroni and cheese, chocolate brownies and blondies, will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The venue is handicap accessible

