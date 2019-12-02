Elora Smith (left), 4, tells Santa Claus she wants a “car and a truck” for Christmas this year. Her sister, Lily Smith, 6, wants her own tree, a little shorter than she is, complete with lights and a star. Santa arrived on a fire truck Saturday and met with the long line of excited children waiting to meet him. The event, complete with carols, hot chocolate, horse-drawn carriage rides and tree lighting, is part of the Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual ushering in of the holiday season. The event also encourages shoppers to visit downtown stores as part of Small Business Saturday. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record

