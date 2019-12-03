The Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association has awarded two $200 grants to local classroom teachers. The two projects selected were the Oral History Collaboration with the Highlands at Mt. Ararat High School and the Team Sheepscot Culinary Department at the Mt. Ararat Middle School.

Emily Vail is a ninth-grade English teacher at Mt. Ararat High School. The advanced ninth-grade students interview residents at the senior living community, the Highlands. The students write, revise, and edit and then the stories are preserved in a bound paperback book. Usually, this is a first for the students to actually write something and have it published.

Claudette Brassil, who retired after teaching English for many years at Mt. Ararat High School presented the check to Ms. Vail, along with Donna Brunette, Principal.

Martha Simpson and John Hawley co-teach the hands-on learning project with the seventh and eighth-grade students at the Mt. Ararat Middle School. They requested funds to purchase special cookbooks to use with their students.

Seven retired educators read the thirteen MCREAtive Classroom Grant applications to narrow it to these two projects.

The other applications submitted were:

Bowdoinham Community – Kindergarten Forest Days

Dike Newell – Sound books for nonverbal students

Morse High – Beekeeping

Morse High – Encaustic Painting

MSAD#75 K-12 Special Education- The Wonder of Woodworking

Mt. Ararat High – Guest Artist

Mt. Ararat Middle – Sensory tools

Mt. Ararat Middle – Stress Management Strategies

Phippsburg Elementary – Outdoor Classroom Safety

Phippsburg Elementary – Starry Night Community Night

Woolwich Central – Picture Books for Mini-Lessons

