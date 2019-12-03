Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s third presentation of their 23nd annual Winter Speaker Series, entitled Meet Your District Forester, features Shane Duigan, District Forester of the Maine Forest Service. This event takes place in the Morrill Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

District Foresters provide technical assistance and educational services to landowners, loggers, schools and educational institutions, municipalities and other stakeholders. Areas of concentration include forest fires, harmful insect pests and harvesting issues including illegal cutting. District Foresters are also available to consult with landowners on desired goals for their woodlands. Individual management ideas may evolve with accelerating climate change, increased populations of invasive forest insects and or large and small infrastructure projects like the controversial proposed CMP transmission line or local development. “Meet Your District Forester” provides a brief introduction to the role of District Foresters at the Maine Forest Service then a Question and Answer Session – “Everything you ever wanted to know about forestry but were afraid to ask.”

Duigan is the District Forester for Maine Forest Service serving Cumberland, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties. He has a B.S. in Land Use from the University of Maine at Orono and an M.S. in Forestry from the Yale School of Forestry. Shane has worked in the woods in some capacity (forester, environmental consultant, logger) for 25 years. He has worked on environmental assessment for wind projects such as the Stetson Wind Farm in Washington County.

FOMB hosts their Winter Speaker Series October-May, the second Wednesday of each month. The January 8th presentation, “Let There Be Dark” – Preserving Our Night Skies, features Rob Burgess, NASA Solar System Ambassador and President of the Southern Maine Astronomers. This event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Bowdoin College Cram Alumni House, 83 Federal St., Brunswick following FOMB’s annual meeting and potluck (open to the public) beginning at 6 p.m.

Speaker Series presentations are free, open to the public and supported by Patagonia, Inc. in Freeport. Visit www.fomb.org for more information.

