BIDDEFORD – Nov. 24, 2019 our beloved father, friend and mentor, left this world to enter into Our Holy Father’s Kingdom to share in Eternal Life, Love and Glory with our beloved mother, Leona and beloved brother Brian.

Words cannot express the heavy hearts of the loss of this great man who shared his love, knowledge, funny sense of humor and invaluable life guidance to his family, friends and strangers alike.

Dad was born in Appleton on July 31, 1932 to Freeman Carleton and Ellen Perry both of Appleton.

Dad served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War from June 11, 1952 to May 16, 1954 a member of the 9th Field Artillery BN. Dad was honored and awarded with the Korean Service Medal and with 1 Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Dad completed high school in Appleton and had several technical certifications in wielding, pipe fitting and fabrication and he worked for the Hannaford Corporation for 30 years as driver and retired in 1995. In 1984, mom and dad purchased the Cornforth Estate in Saco and opened the very successful 3.5 out 4.0 star rated restaurant called, “The Cornforth House Restaurant,” which they ran until 1999. In their retirement, mom and dad traveled the country, and shared time, love and laughter with family and friends from around the country and the world.

Dad was predeceased by his wife, our beloved mother, of 54 years, Leona Ann O’Brien Carleton originally of Newport, R.I. and later Union. Mom and dad celebrated their love and life of 54 years of marriage (1954) on New Years Eve 2008, sadly she passed 13 days later. Our beloved brother, Brian James Carleton, had tragically passed in a vehicular accident on Nov. 8, 1988 hours after our grandmother’s funeral. Also predeceased by his older brother Albert Carleton of Appleton.

Surviving family members include his sister, Evelyn Bryant, of Utah and Camden; three sons, Michael David Carleton of Biddeford, Dale Freeman Carleton of Biddeford, Bruce Joseph Carleton of Windham; and his cherished grandchildren Andrew Michael Crockett-Carleton of Biddeford, Tyler Carleton of North Carolina and Sawyer Carleton of Alabama and Breanna McElroy of Florida; her son Cody and family; great grandchildren Brian Michael and Magnolia Leona Carleton of Old Town.

There will be a celebration of dad’s life held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford.

Interment, with military honors, will be held (weather permitting) at Oakhill Cemetery in Camden on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

