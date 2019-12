Music

Dec. 6 & 8

“Sing We Noel,” Lake Region Community Chorus, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, Bridgton. Donations accepted.

Dec. 7

Casco Bay Tummlers, klezmer music, 7-9 p.m. Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Free, raymondvillagelibrary.org. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance.

Don Roy Trio, 7:30-9 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Tickets $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Dec. 7 & 8

“Mostly Mozart,” opera workshop performance, University of Southern Maine alumni and students, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.

Dec. 8

Rick Charette and the Bubblegum Band, 29th Annual Holiday Benefit, 2:30 p.m., Pearson’s Cafe, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Admission: an unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit children in Standish, Windham, Raymond and Sebago.

Dec. 14

Community Sing, Christmas songs and carols, Cherie Moore on piano, 4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 27 Main St., Raymond. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance, go to raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events for song list.

Dec. 14 & 15

“Comfort & Joy,” carols and songs, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School St. Gorham. Free, donations accepted for Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program.

Theater

Through Dec. 8

“Almost Maine,” Westbrook Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westbrook High School auditorium, 125 Stroudwater St. Tickets available at door: $7 students, $10 adults.

Dec. 6-15

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m Dec. 6-7, 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15; Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: adults $16, student/senior $14, VIP $20. schoolhousearts.org.

Dec. 9-12

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” staged reading of Nzotake Shange’s seminal work. Check usm.maine.edu/theatre for schedule and locations.

Dec. 13-15

“Santaland Diaries,” performed by Michael Boudewyns, for mature audiences, 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Community Arts Center, Gorham. Tickets: $15 at ticketpeak.com/GAAboxoffice. FMI: [email protected], 318-0584. Fundraiser for Gorham Arts’ Special Needs Theater Program.

Dec. 14

“A Winter Wonderland Celebration,” 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham., Tickets: $10 adult, $5 children online starting Nov. 25 and at door one hour before performance. windhamtheater.org/Shows/wonderland.htm.

Art

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” noon to 4 p.m., University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

Poetry

Dec. 14

Holiday Open, Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. Time allotted depends on number of participants. $4 donation suggested; light refreshments.

Dance

Dec. 6-7

“The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, presented by Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex. Tickets $22, increased price at the door, shovation.com. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St.

Dec. 21-22

“The Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $30-$56, boxoffice.porttix.com/overview/vicnut.

