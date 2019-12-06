KENNEBUNK – This community, like many others in New England, was a destination for immigrants at the turn of the 20th century, because there was work here.

The Rosinsteins of Russia, the Tvedts of Norway, the Berrys of Ireland, the MacDonalds of Scotland, the Nests of Germany, and the Blanchards of the Ottoman Empire all immigrated to the Kennebunks to work in the mill industries or as laborers, said Cynthia Walker, director of the Brick Store Museum.

On Dec, 14 and 15, museum visitors will get to “meet” those folks. The museum has planned an immersive program featuring first-person reenactors telling the story of historic immigrant families; and get to try traditional holiday foods and cultural crafts at each stop. The entire museum campus will be lit for the “Holiday Candlelight Stroll” by modern, LED versions of Victorian-era candlelight and luminaria.

The program guides visitors through the museum’s historic buildings to vignettes of each family, and will take place 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $10 per person, and $5 for museum members (free under 16 years), and can be purchased now, and the front desk, or at www.brickstoremuseum.org

Volunteers are being sought to help contribute to the program. Those who would like to help should contact Cynthia Walker at [email protected] or 985-4802.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: