As the snow starts to fly, towns in the Lakes Region are getting ready for ice skating season. Now all that’s needed is “a good stretch of really cold weather” to get the skating season up and running.

BRIDGTON

Recreation director Gary Colello said the town’s rink is nearly ready, and he hopes it will be open when Lake Region’s school vacation begins on Dec. 23.

The rink, located behind town hall at 26 North High St, also has a warming room and hot dogs and hot chocolate for sale. The rink is covered and enclosed, so skaters will be sheltered.

Colello says the rink’s hours have yet to be finalized: “Every time the Town Hall is open, we’re trying to have the ice rink open as well.”

The town will have an employee at the rink when it is open, which Colello estimates will be “much more than last year.”

Use of the rink is free, and there are some skates available as well.

Residents can check the town’s website for updates on the rink’s conditions and hours.

GRAY

The town is waiting for enough cold weather to complete its ice rink, which is behind Town Hall at 24 Main St., and hopes it will be ready next week.

The 80-by-40-foot rink is open for recreational skating, and there are certain times when hockey sticks and pucks are allowed. The rink’s schedule has not yet been decided but is dependent on the weather. There will be a few special events at the rink throughout the winter, including skate parties.

The rink is free and open to the public and features twinkling Christmas and flood lights. There are no skate rentals available, but residents are welcome to change their skates in the nearby baseball dugout.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Pineland Farms’ pond will soon be open to the public for free outdoor ice skating.

The pond can be accessed via Pineland Farms’ main entrance on Route 231 and is open during daylight hours.

There are no skate rentals, but skaters are welcome to visit the nearby Welcome Center to warm up, sip on some hot chocolate and enjoy other delicious treats.

STANDISH

Parks & Recreation Director Jen DeRice said it’s not yet cold enough for the town’s rinks to be ready for skating.

“It’s weather dependent,” she said, and “you need a good stretch of really cold weather.”

The town offers two skating rinks: one at Johnson Field, 89 Chadbourne Road, and one at Mill Street Park, located off Pequawket Trail in Steep Falls.

Both are lighted, and there is a warming hut at the rink at Johnson Field, but there are no skate rentals available.

The rinks are free to use and open all hours, although DeRice said the lights shut off in the evening.

