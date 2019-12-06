SCARBOROUGH — For nearly six years, Carol Olson has worked selflessly to serve as a volunteer for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, donating more than 160 hours of service. In recognition of her dedication to helping animals in need in the local community, Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living is presenting Olson with the annual Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living Senior Service Award.

The senior service award is presented annually by Scarborough Terrace to a deserving senior volunteer or volunteers to acknowledge the impactful work local seniors do to give back to the community.

Additionally, Scarborough Terrace will recognize the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland for the organization’s commitment to helping animals of all kinds in Scarborough and neighboring towns. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and Olson will each be awarded a gift of $500 from Scarborough Terrace during a special ceremony held at the senior living community at 600 Commerce Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

“When I heard ARLGP chose me out of over 400 volunteers to receive this recognition, I was very surprised,” said Olson. “I’ve always loved animals, and when I was a little girl my grandfather used to take me to ARLGP to visit the dogs and cats. When the time came and I was able to volunteer, ARLGP was my only and best choice. I’ve adopted several animals from the organization, and I’ve enjoyed fostering some of them as well. I visit ARLGP every Thursday, and I am proud to say that I inspired some of my friends to start volunteering and fostering pets as well. ARLGP is an amazing organization that shows all the volunteers how appreciative they are for our service to them and the animals in need. I am so flattered ARLGP and Scarborough Terrace chose me to receive this award, and I hope my story motivates others to start volunteering.”

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland nurtures the connection between people and pets to advance animal welfare and improve the quality of life in their community. The organization provides temporary care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated and relinquished animals, and it places as many pets as possible into responsible and caring homes. There are over 400 weekly volunteers who help ARLGP with a wide variety of services and programs, both inside and outside the shelter. The organization offers variety of services, including foster programs, community service, group volunteer opportunities and more.

According to Jeana Roth, director of community engagement for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Olson regularly goes above and beyond to ensure all the animals are well taken care of. Olson spends most of her time with smaller animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs and more, as many other volunteers choose to help with dogs and cats.

“We are beyond thankful for all Carol’s done for our organization,” said Roth. “Carol is one of our mentor-volunteers who — in addition to her weekly volunteer shifts — fosters pets in her home. She is somebody who wholeheartedly believes in our mission to help animals in need. When Scarborough Terrace asked who we would like to nominate for the Senior Service Award, I immediately thought of Carol. We are honored the senior living community chose us, and we appreciate the ongoing support they give to our organization and the animals in our care.”

“We’re privileged to honor our local volunteers and celebrate them for the work they do for the betterment of the local community,” said Judy Cox, executive director of Scarborough Terrace. “Individuals like Carol Olson are inspiring reminders of what it means to live selflessly and make a difference in the lives of others. At Scarborough Terrace, our ultimate goal is to provide the highest quality of care possible for our residents, and we are thankful for seniors who dedicate themselves to a similar mission of improving lives.”

Scarborough Terrace is an assisted living community located in Scarborough. Scarborough Terrace is a recipient of the 2018 Bronze AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award.

