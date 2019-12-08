BRUNSWICK – Clarabel H. Marstaller, 97, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, in Brunswick. Clarabel was the daughter of Milton and Freda Morris Hadley, born Nov. 19, 1922 in Vermilion Grove, Il.She graduated from Olney Friends School, Barnesville, Ohio, in 1940, and Earlham College in 1944, with a BA in mathematics. She married Louis Marstaller of Freeport in 1948.Clarabel was active in her communities. She was loved and will be missed by all.Clarabel helped in the family business, The Maine Idyll Motor Court, and served as treasurer of its corporation for over 20 years. She was office secretary of New England Yearly Meeting of Friends (Quakers) from 1959-1982. She was a birthright Friend and active member of Durham Friends Meeting and the United Society of Friends Women of New England Yearly Meeting from 1949, serving in many ways. She was a mentor to many in her local Meeting and broader community, and she and Louis were known for their hospitality offered to travelling and local people.Clarabel was a member of the Freeport Woman’s Club from 1968 on, serving it in many capacities and representing it on the Women’s Legislative Council for many years.She is predeceased by her husband Louis; daughter-in-law Judy (Robert’s wife), and Judy’s son Michael Burns.She is survived by her children, David and wife Sally of Brunswick, Nancy and husband David Brooks of Harpswell, Robert of Savannah, Ga., Thomas and wife Betsy of South Hampton, N.H.; grandchildren Wesley (wife Rebecca and their children Will and Pippa), Tess, Amelia, Syretha, Erik, Kris, Ashley, Darrik (wife Kate), and Lance.There will be a memorial service in the spring.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netMemorial gifts may be made to:Durham FriendsWoman’s Society532 QuakerMeetinghouse Rd.Durham, ME 04222

