OHIO – Viki A. Blinn, renowned Columbus painter and collagist, died in her sleep Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019, in the presence of beloved family. She was nearly 82 years old. She was the mother of Jaimie Schwartz, of Columbus, grandmother of Alissandra Blinn Schwartz and Eliza Price Schwartz of Portland, Maine, and mother-in-law of Karen Cameron of Columbus, and sister to Curt Sparks, of Eugene, Oregon. Viki was born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Philip Henry and Betty Jane (Wylie) Blinn. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Steven Wylie Sparks. A party and gathering to remember and honor Viki and her art, wit and charm will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Jury Room, 22 East Mound Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.Donations in her honor and memory may be made to one of her favorite places, via Friends of the CulturalArts Center (CAC)139 West Main StreetColumbus, Ohio 43215

