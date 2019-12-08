PORTLAND – Joanne G. Boswell passed away on December 1, 2019 in Venice, FL. Joanne was born in 1932 in Bangor, ME, the daughter of Lewis and Althea Goding. She attended Bangor schools and graduated from Bangor High School.Joanne worked several years for New England Tel. & Tel. In Bangor and Portland, ME and Southern Bell in Portsmouth, VA. For twenty years she was employed by Nationwide Insurance Co. in their local district office.Joanne was a tremendous artist and teacher of decorative painting and watercolor.She attended numerous workshops throughout the country and Europe. Over the years she painted in oils and acrylics but the challenge of watercolor drew her to study with national renown artists. Joanne entered and displayed at art shows and was a member of several art organizations. After her retirement she enjoyed many cruises as member of the ships’ staff of major cruise lines instructing their arts and crafts programs. For several years she was a volunteer for Independent Transportation Network providing rides for seniors and others in need of transportation. She was an avid traveler both in the United States and abroad and participated in over 20 Elderhostel and Road Scholar programs.In recent years she spent the winter months at her home in Venice, Florida where she continued to paint, teach and travel.Joanne was predeceased by her parents, her husband William, and her brother Bob Goding. She is survived by her son, Terrence White and his wife, Mary Ellen of Westbrook, her son, Thomas L. White of Portland and stepdaughter, Sharon Boswell of Windham. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew J. White and his wife Jillian of Windham, Thomas P. White of Westbrook, Nicole Dias and her husband Lee of New Bedford, MA and Nathalie White and partner Jessica Jaynes of Traverse City, MI. Joanne had several great grandchildren, Teddy White, Malcolm White, Abigail Dias and Wyatt Dias, and three nephews and one niece. At her request there will be no visiting or funeral. Interment will be at a later date by arrangement of the family at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.

