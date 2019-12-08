CAPE ELIZABETH – Russell “Tubby” Washburn, 97, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. Russell was born in Fairfield, Maine, on July 11, 1922, to John and Leila Washburn. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1942. Upon graduation, Russ joined the Marine Corps, Third Marine Division and served four years in the South Pacific from 1942-1946 between Truck Island and Guam. He retired from the military with the rank of corporal. After an honorable discharge, he entered Colby College on a full basketball scholarship where he broke every record during his four years. Russ’ athletic ability allowed him to be drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1949. Due to the interruption of World War II in his third year of college, he decided not to pursue his basketball career. Instead, he returned to Colby College to complete his four-year degree, graduating in 1950. After graduating from Colby, Russ married his college sweetheart, Joyce Edwards from Stamford, Conn. They were married 27 years until her death in 1979. Together, they built a beautiful home in Stroudwater on outer Congress Street where they raised three children. In 1978, Joyce and Russ moved to Cape Elizabeth where he remained until his death. Russell was a government teacher at Deering High School for 27 years, retiring in 1979. During his tenure at Deering, he coached football, baseball and basketball, but his true love was always basketball, winning two State Championships. Over the years, Russ received many cards and letters from players thanking him for how he helped shape their lives. Russ had lifelong interests in skiing and golf. The entire family skied at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton for many years. He was a member of Purpoodock Golf Club in Cape Elizabeth for 66 years. At the time of his death, he was the longest, continuous member at Purpoodock Club. Up until his death, Russ could be seen sitting on the golf range on warm summer days helping people improve their golf game. At the age of 77, Russ continuously shot his age and had four rounds as low as 71 for 18 holes. In 1990, Russ was an avid winner on the Southern Maine Seniors Golf Association. He won overall honors in five of the eight senior events that year, shooting between 71-76 in all events.The family wants to extend a special thank you to Russ’ neighbor, Anne Patch, for her friendship, kindness and help throughout the years and to Scott Robinson, one of his longtime coffee buddies for always delivering his morning coffee and spending time with him every day.Russell was predeceased by both of his parents, and a sister, Violet Desmond, of Sacramento, Calif. He is survived by his son, Scott Washburn and his wife, Joann, of Mansfield, Mass., his daughters, Lynne Washburn of South Portland and Tracey Mezzanotte of Gorham, Maine. He is also survived by one grandson, Casey Washburn. The family invites you to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland, Maine, at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in the Spring of 2020 in Cape Elizabeth. You may share your memories or offer your condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous