SOUTH PORTLAND – Philip passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

He grew up in North Conway, N.H., with many fond memories of skiing, baseball, and crazy times with friends. After leaving the Coast Guard in 1982, he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 26 years. He retired (ASAP) in 2008, and enjoyed doing whatever he wanted or nothing at all!

He is survived by his wife, Elise; son, Ryan and his wife, Liz; daughter, Alyson and her boyfriend, Jose; mother, Connie; sister, Ann and her husband, Chris; niece, Sarah.

There will be a service at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, on Wednesday, December 11, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow on site.

Hawaiian shirts optional!

