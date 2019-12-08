HOLLIS – Henry “Hank” C. Harmon Jr., 87, of Hollis, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.He was born in Portland on May 10, 1932, the son of the late Henry and Gertrude (Butt) Harmon and attended New Gloucester High School.Henry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.Over the years, Henry owned and operated Harmon’s Taxis and worked for Pizzagalli and Cianbro Construction companies.He will always be remembered for the joy he had visiting with family, his hard work ethic, working in his vegetable gardens, playing cards, and showing his cattle he raised at fairs.He is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Irish of Hollis; children, Daniel, Kathy, Steven, Gloria, Terri, Henry III, Pamela, Ericka, Ursula, Jason, Jeffrey, and Jill; his sister, Irene; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Monday Dec. 9 from 2-3 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), Buxton. A memorial service with U.S. Army honors will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made the Portland Vet Center475 Stevens Ave.Portland, Maine 04103

